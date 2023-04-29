Assam: Police seizes fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 29.31 lakh in Nagaon

Nagaon (Assam) [India], April 29 : Police seized a huge quantity of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) of Rs 29.31 lakh and apprehended a person in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday, said police.

Based on secret information, a team from Rupahihat police station in Nagaon district on Friday night conducted an operation at the Rupahihat Kalisthan area and apprehended a person.

Sanjit Kumar Roy, Officer-in-Charge of Rupahihat police station said that they seized FICN of Rs 29.31 lakh and a printing machine of FICN.

"We have recovered a bag in possession from the person and during the search, we found a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) of Rs 29.31 lakh in the bag. We also searched his house and recovered a printing machine of FICN", Sanjit Kumar Roy said.

The apprehended person was identified as Rakibul Islam hailing from 2 no Borghuli of the Laokhowa area.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Rupahihat police station.

