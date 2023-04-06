Assam: Police sub-inspector caught red-handed accepting bribe

Guwahati, Assam [India] April 6 : A police sub-inspector was caught red-handed for allegedly taking bribe on Wednesday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, Assam.

The accused identified as Suruzul Haque is posted as a sub-inspector of police at Nagaon police station, Assam," police said.

The raid was led by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, Assam, they said.

"The team laid a trap at the office of the accused and apprehended him accepting part of the demanded bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in an old pending case," they said.

Necessary legal action is underway, added officials.

Last month, two government employees were caught red-handed for taking bribes by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

The arrested government employees were identified as Kanak Chandra Baruah, Lat Mandal, Office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon in Udalguri district and Dilip Borah, Gaonburah (village headman).

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police had said that, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Kanak Chandra Baruah, Lat Mandal, Office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon in Udalguri district in conspiracy with Dilip Borah, Gaonburah of No.1 Amguri, Kalaigaon had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing land mutation documents of the complainant.

