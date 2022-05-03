Assam Polytechnic Entrance exam 2022 application process started, know how to apply

The registration process for Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022, or PAT 2022 has started. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on May 1 started the application filling process for candidates. Interested candidates can check details on the official website dte.assam.gov.in and patassam.online. The application form on the website will be available till June 10. The Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022, or Assam PAT 2022, will be conducted on July 17, 2022, or July 24, 2022.

Know how to apply for the exam

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, the registration link will appear click on it.

Fill in the application form with all details.

Submit the required documents as asked.

Click the option ‘submit’.

Make the online payment.

Download the application number and save.



