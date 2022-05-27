Assam: Prime accused held for setting Batadrava police station on fire
Prime accused held for setting Batadrava police station on fire, said Utpal Bora, Station Officer, Dhula Police Station.
Earlier on Saturday, following an alleged custodial death, a mob attacked Batadrava police station and set the police station ablaze, and damaged government properties.
