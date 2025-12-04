Assam Protest: 108 Ambulance Staff Stage Half-Naked Demonstration Over Job Security and Working Conditions (Watch Video)

Tensions have intensified in Assam as staff of the 108 ambulance service staged a striking demonstration today, protesting half naked to demand job security and improved working conditions. Now in its fourth consecutive day, the protest continues with demonstrators promising not to relent until their demands are addressed. Authorities have urged calm and encouraged dialogue to resolve the standoff. Speaking to reporters, one protestor emphasized their dedication, stating that they had served the community for 17 years, including the COVID-19 crisis, putting their own lives at risk while supporting patients, and that they were now only seeking basic rights and recognition.

Pranjal Sarma, President of All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Association, told ANI, "We work for 12 hours a day but get wages for only 10 hours. We are deployed on duty even on holidays or during times of emergencies. We have rejected the meagre amount of pay appraisal which was offered to us."

#WATCH | Guwahati | Pranjal Sarma, President, of All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Association, says, "We work for 12 hours a day but get wages for only 10 hours. We are deployed on duty even on holidays or during times of emergencies. We have rejected the meagre amount of pay… pic.twitter.com/3O4PGeCaZz — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

Protestors have strongly criticised the management, claiming that the company disregarded proper procedures in terminating employees. “The organisation believes it can bypass the correct termination process, but dismissals must follow due legal procedures and only be enforced if someone is found guilty after investigation,” one demonstrator explained. Since December 1, emergency medical services have been severely disrupted across Assam as employees of the 108 Mrityunjoy Ambulance Service launched a statewide indefinite strike. Hundreds of staff assembled in Chachal, Guwahati, under the banner of the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association, bringing ambulance operations to a near standstill.

The demonstrators’ demands include job regularisation, fair wages, and payment for pending overtime, alongside transferring the ambulance service entirely under government control. They are also pressing for full overtime remuneration for 12-hour shifts, annual bonuses, and access to welfare benefits such as Apon Ghar and Seuji Ghar. The protest highlights longstanding grievances over working conditions, employee rights, and proper administration within the service. With no resolution in sight yet, authorities and employees continue to navigate a tense standoff, balancing urgent public health needs with the legitimate demands of the 108 ambulance staff.