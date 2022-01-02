Assam reports 150 fresh COVID-19 cases

Assam reported 150 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Saturday.

The active caseload in the state stands at 918. Of the 19,602 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent was observed.

As many as 102 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total discharges in the state to 6,12,485. The recovery rate is at 98.64 per cent.

The death toll, however, touched 6,165 in the state wherein a 0.99 per cent case fatality rate was observed.

As far as the COVID-29 vaccination status is concerned, 3,76,63,826 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far. Of these, 2,17,35,408 were administered as the first dose while the rest were given as the second dose.

( With inputs from ANI )

