Assam reports no new COVID-19 case, 1 recovery

Assam reported zero COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the health bulletin, the active caseload in the state stands at 1.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 0.00 per cent.

The bulletin said, the state reported one recovery in the last 24 taking tally to 7,16,209.

In Assam, a total of 6,639 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 till now with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 7,24,196 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor