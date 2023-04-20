Assam Rifles apprehend NSCN-K (YA) insurgent in Arunachal's Longding

Longding (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 20 : Assam Rifles, in a successful counter-insurgency operation, apprehended an active insurgent of northeast India's separatist group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) K(YA) in the Longkhao village of Arunachal Pradesh's Longding.

The insurgent was apprehended in a joint operation with Arunachal Police on April 18.

"Based on specific input, a joint operation along with Arunachal Police was launched on Tuesday," an official release stated.

The columns cordoned off the area and carried out a thorough search which led to the apprehension of an active insurgent of NSCN K(YA), it added.

The apprehended insurgent was later handed over to the local police.

On April 17, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Arunachal Police apprehended five insurgents of NSCN K(YA) in Changlang district.

"ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS FIVE ACTIVE INSURGENTS OF NSCN-K(YA) IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH#AssamRifles on 17 Apr 2023, apprehended five active insurgents of NSCN K(YA) in Judum Juda -II, Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh.@adgpi@HMOIndia," Assam Rifles said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In another operation, two overground workers (OGWs) of the NSCN-K(YA) were apprehended by Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police in Tirap district on April 16.

"Assam Rifles in operation apprehended two active OGWs of NSCN K(YA) in Khanu village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh on April 16," the press release had said.

Assam Rifles mentioned that based on the specific inputs a search operation was carried out in the area.

"Based on specific inputs, a joint operation with Arunachal Police was launched. The column cordoned the area and carried out a thorough search of the area that led to the apprehension of two OGWs of NSCN K(YA)," it had stated.

