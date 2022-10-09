Assam Rifles conducts 'swachh bharat abhiyan' at Tuipang village

The Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted a lecture cum cleanliness drive under "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" at Tuipang village on Saturday.

A total of 36 youth, women, children and village elders of Tuipang village attended the same.

The event was conducted to provide insight to the local residents about the importance of hygiene, sanitation and its benefits for individuals. A lecture session was conducted that taught villagers about the crucial role cleanliness plays in everyone's life and how vital it is for a healthy body, mind, and soul. It was emphasised that cleanliness is a way of living a happy and healthy life. It is the parent's responsibility to make their kids learn the benefits of cleanliness in our lives.

The event was well appreciated by the local populace and a vote of thanks was delivered by the society for the steps taken by the Assam Rifles for the benefit of the locals.

