Assam Rifles foils cross-border smuggling of brown sugar in Moreh

Moreh (Mpur) [India], March 27 : Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) has foiled cross-border smuggling of narcotics at Haolenphai village near Border Pillar 76, Mpur's Moreh, the official said on Sunday.

The official further said that based on specific input, Moreh Battalion Assam Rifles on March 24 launched surveillance and mobile vehicle check post in the general area of Haolenphai village near border pillar 76, Moreh.

"The team observed a suspicious Kenbo bike coming from Myanmar side towards Indian Territory along with black colour polythene. On noticing security forces' presence, Kenbo bike riders immediately turned back the Kenbo bike with the intention to run away," he added.

The official also said that due to a rigorous chase by the team pillion rider dropped black polythene while taking advantage of the porous border, and proximity to the international border.

On detailed checking of the polythene, it contained 37 x soap cases containing brown sugar weighing approximately 1.536 kilograms. The cost of seized brown sugar is Rs 3.072 crores in the international market.

The recovered items were handed over to Moreh Police Station for further legal proceedings.

