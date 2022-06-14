Assam Rifles seizes cigarettes smuggled from Myanmar

Aizawl, June 14 Assam Rifles troopers on Tuesday seized foreign-origin cigarettes, valued at around Rs 3.90 lakh just a few days after the para-military force seized similar foreign-origin tobacco products valued at Rs 2.35 crore in Mizoram, smuggled in from Myanmar, officials said.

Assam Rifles officials said that acting on a tip-off, the foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 3.90 lakh were seized from a home at Zokhawthar crossing point along India-Myanmar border of Champhai district.

The contrabands in both cases (including that on June 4) were seized in Mizoram's Champhai district bordering Myanmar.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The seized contraband has been handed over to the Customs Department for further legal action.

An official statement of the central para-military force said that ongoing smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes and various other drugs are a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border.

