Assam Rifles seizes foreign liquor worth Rs 5 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai; one nabbed

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 23 : Assam Rifles apprehended one person in Zokhawthar in the Champhai district of Mizoram and recovered 144 cases of foreign-origin beer and liquor worth Rs 5.43 lakh, an official statement said.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) made a recovery on April 21.

The arrested person has been identified as Zoremsanga, who hails from Neihdawn Village of Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the custom Department, Champhai based on specific information.

The seized consignment was handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Champhai on 21 April 2023 for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, Assam Rifles recovered 509 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.54 crore in the general area Land Custom Station Zokhawthar, Mizoram, an official statement said.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) made a recovery on April 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor