Assam: Right-wing organization urges State Govt to stop cow killing in state

An Assam-based Hindu right-wing organization 'Kutumbo Suraksha Parishad' has demanded the state government for taking necessary measures to completely stop the killing of cows in the state.

The organization has also threatened that if the government will not do anything to stop the killing of cows, then they will do it on their own.

Adding to the demand, Kutumbo Suraksha Parishad president Satyaranjan Bora asked for the introduction of the Bhagavad Gita in the schools, colleges, Madrasas, and Churches of the state.

"If the government fails to do it, then we will do it. We have already made plans for how to do it and from where. We will start from the Hindu Satras, private Hindu schools, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) run schools and take it to the Madrasas, and Missionary schools," Bora said.

He further asked for a ban on loudspeakers in the Mosques during the time of Azaan.

( With inputs from ANI )

