Assam saw significant improvement in crime detection, convictions in 2025: Top cop

Guwahati, Dec 31 Assam Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta on Wednesday said the state has witnessed a significant improvement in crime detection and conviction rates over the past year, attributing the progress to tighter monitoring, improved investigation standards and the implementation of new legal provisions.

Interacting with the media, Gupta said nearly 70,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered across Assam over the last one year, of which about 95 per cent cases have already been solved.

He noted that the conviction rate, which earlier stood at around 26 per cent, has now risen to nearly 50 per cent, reflecting stronger investigations and more effective prosecution.

The senior police officer said accountability within the police force has been strengthened, with officers who conduct thorough investigations and submit well-prepared charge sheets leading to convictions being incentivised.

At the same time, disciplinary action is being initiated against personnel found guilty of negligence or intentional lapses during investigations, he added.

Highlighting procedural reforms, Gupta said visiting the crime scene has now been made compulsory for investigating officers.

He added that forensic experts are also required to examine the crime scene, along with mandatory videography, to ensure scientific collection of evidence.

Lapses at the investigation stage, he said, often weaken cases during trial and benefit the accused.

Gupta further stated that recent legal changes place greater emphasis on the rights of victims and the general public.

Under the new provisions, citizens can now lodge complaints at any police station, irrespective of where the offence occurred, making the system more accessible.

The SDGP said the police department is working to ensure that investigations are completed within stipulated timelines so that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay.

He also pointed out that court proceedings will no longer come to a halt due to the absence of the accused, as trials can continue even in such situations.

Additionally, Gupta said witnesses are now allowed to record their statements through video conferencing, reducing repeated court visits and making the judicial process more citizen-friendly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor