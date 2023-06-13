Assam: Schools in Dima Hasao district to remain closed for five days

Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], June 13 : Schools in the landslide-prone areas of Dima Hasao district of Assam will remain closed for five days from June 13 following the forecast of heavy rainfall by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said an official statement.

An order issued by the Inspector of Schools of Dima Hasao district said, "All the schools under greater Haflong/ Harangajao/ Mahur and other landslide-prone areas will remain closed for five days from June 13 on account of the forecast of heavy rainfall by the Indian Meteorological Department likely to occur in different parts of the Dima Hasao District."

On the other hand, the district administration has also issued a high alert that heavy rainfall will likely occur in different parts of Dima Hasao in the next 10 days, which might cause a natural disaster.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman of Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Simanta Kr Das appealed to the people of Dima Hasao not to go to risky areas during the danger period upto 10 days.

He also shared helpline numbers to contact the District Administration and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) if any disaster happens.

The numbers are -03673 - 236324, 03673 - 1077, and 9435330412.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the District Administration had trained various staff to deal with problems during the disaster.

The District Administration has also stocked food for both humans and animals and satellite phones to communicate if any networking problems or any disaster happens to occur.

Meanwhile, in the first spell of the flood, as many as 575 people including 97 children from three districts of Assam have been affected.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three districts - Udalguri district, Biswanath Sub-Division of Sonitpur district and Cachar district have been affected by the flood.

