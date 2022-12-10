Assam: Several houses gutted in massive fire in Guwahati

Properties worth several lakh of rupees and many houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a slum colony in the Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati on Friday night.

According to local police, no report of any casualty in the fire incident.

Several cylinders exploded in the fire that broke out in a slum colony in the Fatasil Ambari area.

Later, locals and firefighters brought the situation under control.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

