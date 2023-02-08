Assam: Three held in torture of youth in Hailakandi

Police arrested three persons including the prime accused in connection with the torture of a youth in Assam's Hailakandi district which was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police of Hailakandi district on Wednesday toldthat, police have so far arrested three persons including the prime accused Nizamuddin Borbhuyan.

"Our investigation is on," the top police official said.

In a video of the incident which had gone viral on social media shows that a youth was tortured by a person, his head was tonsured and another person urinated on him, the youth's both hands were tied with rope.

According to the reports, the victim's youth was allegedly involved in a theft case he illegally entered a house in the Krishnapur area under the Lala police station in the Hailakandi district.

In reference to the viral video from Hailakandi of a person being tortured, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh directed the Superintendent of Police of Hailakandi district to take lawful action immediately.

The Assam DGP also instructed Hailakandi police to take immediate action to apprehend all the accused and ensure lawful follow-up.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor