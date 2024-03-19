Assam: Three inmates who escaped from Central Jail still missing

Guwahati, March 19 Even after 24 hours, the three inmates who escaped from Tezpur Central Jail in Assam are traceless, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sonitpur district, Susanta Biswa Sarma told IANS: “We have launched a search operation to nab the inmates. However, the police team is yet to trace them.”

According to police, three undertrial prisoners in Tezpur Central Jail escaped by breaking the toilet window in the wee hours of Monday. The escaped prisoners are identified as Indajit Mandal, Zeherul Islam and Thuleshwar Tati.

While Zeherul Islam and Thuleshwar Tati are from Thelamara village in the Dhekiajuli region of Sonitpur, Assam, Indajit Mandal is a resident of West Bengal. Sonitpur police had arrested all of them last year.

Zeherul Islam and Thuleshwar Tati were arrested for abduction and rape of a minor girl, while Indajit Mandal was arrested in connection with another crime.

SP Sarma stated that in addition to starting a search operation, senior officials are also examining the jail's internal security.

“Preliminary inquiry has revealed that these three had managed to get out from a window inside the jail by breaking its rods. We are searching for them and maintaining a close watch. Their arrest is imminent,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor