Assam To Become Muslim-Majority State by 2041, Claims CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Muslim population in Assam is increasing at a rate of approximately 30% every decade. He projected that, if this trend continues, Muslims could become the majority in the state by the year 2041.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that, according to "statistical sampling," Muslims now constitute 40% of Assam's population.

"In 2011, 1.4 crore Muslims were there in Assam. By 2041, Assam will become a Muslim-majority state. It's a reality and nobody can stop it," Sarma asserted.

Sarma also mentioned that his government has implemented measures to curb population growth within the Muslim community. He added, "Congress plays a crucial role in addressing this issue. If Rahul Gandhi were to become the brand ambassador for population control, it could be effectively managed, as the community primarily listens to him."

