Assam to hold boiler expo to attract investments

Guwahati, January 29 The Assam government will host a steam boiler expo in February with an aim to attract industry players for investment in the state, officials said.

An official statement mentioned that the event is a dynamic collaboration with industry giants such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd. (BCPL), Assam Petro Chemicals and NTPC limited. The Expo will witness active participation from leading manufacturers, esteemed experts, and industry users from across the nation.

According to an official, the first Bharat Steam Boiler Expo scheduled to happen between February 27 and 29 in Guwahati, was planned to celebrate the pivotal role boilers play in India's industrial landscape.

“Serving as the heart of manufacturing units across diverse industries, boilers are the unsung heroes driving production and innovation,” he added.

The state labour and employment minister Sanjoy Kishan said on Sunday: “We take immense pride in unveiling an event that will redefine Assam's industrial landscape. The expo embodies our vision for inclusive, sustainable, and progressive development.”

“The expo is a rallying call to the sector's professionals and workers. We are dedicated to driving skill development, ensuring Assam's workforce is ready for the exciting opportunities unfolding in our evolving industrial landscape,” said B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Government of Assam.

The state government’s Inspectorate of Boilers will arrange the event. N. Borah, Chief Inspectorate of Boilers, said: “As we embark on this historic event, we reaffirm our commitment to safety, efficiency, and advancement within the boiler industry. The expo is not just a showcase; it's a testament to Assam's prowess and potential.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor