Assam: Two government employees held for accepting bribes in Guhawati

Two government employees have been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested employees were identified as Deepjit Sarkar, Health Assistant, Office of the Inspector of Drugs in Goalpara district and Ansar Ali, Grade IV of the same office.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said "A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Deepjit Sarkar, Health Assistant, Office of the Inspector of Drugs, Goalpara, in conspiracy with Ansar Ali, Grade IV of the same office had demanded Rs 15,000, as bribe from the complainant in the name of processing the issuance of GPR Drug Licence of the complainant.""Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servants. Accordingly, a trap was laid on February 28 (Tuesday) by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the Office of the Inspector of Drugs, Goalpara," Saikia said.

The Assam police CPRO further said that, Deepjit Sarkar, Health Assistant was caught while he was accepting Rs 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

"The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses. In the same trap operation, Ansar Ali, Grade IV of the same office was also apprehended for conspiring in the bribery. Subsequently, both the public servants have been arrested by the team after getting sufficient evidence," Rajib Saikia said.In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB Police Station on February 28, under Section 120(B) IPC, R/W 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Deepjit Sarkar and Ansar Ali.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor