Assam: Two youths drown in waterfall on Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border

Two youths died after drowning in a waterfall on Assam's Nagaon-Karbi Anglong district border, the police informed on Monday. The incident took place at Hadhadi waterfall near the Lung Chung area along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Sajadul Islam and Raj Bora, the police said. According to the reports, four people including Sajadul and Raj visited the waterfall and went missing. Paban Kalita, Officer-in-Charge of Samaguri police station said that both bodies were recovered with the help of locals.

"The incident occurred at around 3:15 pm on Sunday. We had reached the spot after getting information from locals," the police officer said. Iftar Khan, a brother of one of the two other youths who were safely rescued said that his brother was also part of the group that went to the waterfall for swimming.

"I was informed that my brother also visited the waterfall along with his friends. Two friends of my brother went missing while they were taking bath in the waterfall. My brother is back home safely," Khan said.

( With inputs from ANI )

