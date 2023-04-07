Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announces 100-bed Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 7 : A 100-bed Yoga and Naturopathy hospital will be set up at Dibrugarh to further bolster the healthcare in the region, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Friday.

The minister said this at the 'Yoga Mahotsav', celebrated to commemorate 75 days to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, at the Dibrugarh University ground here.

"On this holy occasion of Yoga Mahotsav, which is being celebrated on this auspicious World Health Day, I have the pleasure to announce that the Ministry of Ayush is going to set up a 100 bedded Yoga and Naturopathy hospital at Dibrugarh. This is going to further bolster Dibrugarh as the centre of healthcare in the region. With the constant support from PM Narendra Modi, we are going to build this hospital which will give a big boost to the traditional healthcare system in the region," Sonowal said.

"I am thankful to the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for extending full support to this only-of-its-kind centre in the Northeast. This centre will cater to the needs of the region by providing Yoga and naturopathy outpatient and inpatient treatments to the people of Assam. An MoU was also signed between the Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and Dibrugarh University to develop an ecosystem of Yoga practitioners which will further reinforce our commitment to make Yoga a part of everyone's healthy lifestyle," the minister said.

The event was also graced by the CM of Tripura, Dr Mk Saha, Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Main, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and MP of Dibrugarh, Rameshwar Teli, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, former minister and Chairman, HOUSEFED, Bhabesh Kalita, Health and Family Welfare Minister of Mpur, Sapam Ranjan Singh, Minister of Power of Meghalaya, A T Mondal, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Professor Jiten Hazarika, and Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sonowal further said, "It is a matter of immense pleasure and pride that Dibrugarh is hosting this wonderful 'Yoga Mahotsav' in this pristine environment. As thousands of you joined us, we are emboldening the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Yoga a global movement towards healthier and better tomorrow. I must thank our distinguished guests who joined us here today to make this event a success. Our endeavour to promote Yoga as a way of life will not only enrich our health but also contribute positively towards building a healthy Swastha Bharat, a vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

International students from Tanza, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Nepal, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana, Egypt, Namibia and Korea apart from thousands of students, yoga enthusiasts participated at the Yoga Mahotsav here today making it a grand success, said the Union Minister.

At the event, the audience was guided to perform Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) by Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY.

The CM of Tripura, Mk Saha, also addressed the gathering and said, "It is a great moment when all of us have joined today in this beautiful morning to perform Yoga, one of the greatest boons of Indian heritage. Due to the umpteen initiative by the Prime Minister, Yoga has regained its past glory as it is now being celebrated across the world as a prescription for good health. Being a doctor, I understand the scores of benefits that Yoga has to offer. As we practise Yoga today, it not only boosts the Yoga practice among people but also promises a better, healthier tomorrow. I thank our Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for inviting me to this wonderful event and making me part of a movement towards realising the vision of PM Modi towards a Swastha Bharat."

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein said, "Yoga is a wonderful gift of India's rich heritage that has benefitted the world to become a healthier place. Led by PM Modi, yoga has become a global movement. Today, as we perform yoga, I hope and believe that with its ever-rising popularity, Yoga is an occasion to celebrate. I am happy that I can participate in this event today as we work towards a healthier tomorrow."

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Assam, Bimal Borah, the Health and Family Welfare Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, Alo Libang, the Health and Family Welfare Minister, Meghalaya, Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Minister of Urban Development, Sikkim, L B Das, the Minister of Labour Welfare Department, Assam, Sanjay Kishan, the MLA of Dibrugarh and Chairman, AIDC, Prashanta Phukan, MP Horen Singh Bey, MLA Teros Gowala, Binod Hazarika, Chakra Gogoi among many other prominent personalities also attended the Yoga Mahotsav.

