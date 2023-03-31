Assam: Villagers kill leopard that injured three persons

Golaghat (Assam) [India], March 31 : Villagers killed a leopard that attacked and injured three persons in the area, said forest officials on Friday.

The incident took place in the Barpathar Teng area of the Golaghat district.

"Upon receiving the information, the local forest staff rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of the leopard," said the forest officials.

Rajib Kakati, Forest Beat Officer of Barpathar said, "We are now investigating the matter and will take action against the offender as per law".

"The leopard's carcass was disposed of after post-mortem," Kakati added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Previously, on March 20, the officials of the forest department rescued a leopard from a residential area in the Warje area of Pune district in Maharashtra.

Leopard was spotted by the locals and visuals of the leopard were confirmed by the Pune forest department.

Pune's forest department rescued the Leopard after an effort of one and a half hours.

