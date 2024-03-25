Assam's Cong unit chief may join BJP, claims Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, March 25 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that state unit Congress Chief Bhupen Borah may join the BJP in the coming days.

"Except one or two... no other Hindu leaders will stay in Congress. Even Bhupen Borah any day may leave the Congress and join the BJP," CM Sarma said.

The Assam CM asserted that he had "sufficient information" behind his claim.

"I do not say anything without any proper information. I have already got hints that Borah will switch sides," he added.

Sarma also said that in Congress, those who were critical of him later joined the BJP.

"Congress leaders often give me a call after they criticise me in public. Those leaders claim that they were forced to say things against me. Actually, the Congress leaders who had criticised me a lot, later joined the BJP," the Chief Minister added.

