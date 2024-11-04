Assault on Hindus, Sikhs will not be tolerated: Union Minister Bittu on Brampton temple attack

New Delhi, Nov 4 As the Khalistani extremists attacked the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton on Monday, creating widespread anger and condemnation from the Canadian lawmakers also, the issue resonated back home as well. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, in warning of sorts to Khalistani sympathisers, said that such attacks on Hindus and Sikhs will not be tolerated.

He blamed the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the violence at the Hindu temple and said that it was because of his soft and tender approach towards Khalistani sympathisers that things have come to such a pass.

"The situation in Canada is not because of any one religion. It is due to the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau who has divided the people there. People were going to the temple to celebrate festivals like Diwali. But are facing such attacks," he added.

The Union Minister further accused the Canadian PM of doing just nothing to safeguard the Hindu community from being threatened, intimidated and attacked by the Khalistani sympathisers.

"Canada's PM is trying to hinder the peace of people who are from India, especially Punjab. Canadian police are protecting Khalistanis as they are attacking the attendees but no one is stopping them from doing so," he stated.

Bittu further asserted that such types of attacks will not be tolerated.

"Attackers are raising slogans and talking about the Khalistan openly. I want to make this clear that it will not be tolerated. We will go to any extent to provide safety to the people living in Canada. These people who are attacking are on the payroll who are raising slogans for Khalistanis. After this attack, PM Trudeau's and Canada's image has degraded only. Canada's PM always talks about peace. But, it is unfortunate that such types of attacks are happening in his country," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Canadian PM Trudeau has condemned the recent attack on Hindu devotees at a temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists, saying that acts of violence are unacceptable in the country.

Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, PM Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on social media platform X, Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely." "Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," the post added.

