Assembly By-Elections 2024: BJP Releases List of Candidates for Upcoming By-Polls in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal

The BJP announced a list of candidates for upcoming by-elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal on Tuesday, March 26. The party has fielded all six rebelled ex-Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls.

Check Names Below:

BJP releases a list of candidates for upcoming by-elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal pic.twitter.com/xiZsleW91d — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

By-elections to 26 Assembly seats across 13 States, including six constituencies in Himachal Pradesh where Congress MLAs were disqualified for rebellion, will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19. These are in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi on March 16.

(Developing story)