Assembly Bypolls: BJP Announces Candidates for Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Thursday the candidates for upcoming by-elections to Legislative Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, scheduled for July 10.

In Himachal Pradesh, Hoshiyar Singh Chambyal will contest from Dehra, Ashish Sharma from Hamirpur, and Krishan Lal Thakur from Nalagarh. Uttarakhand candidates include Rajendra Singh Bhandari for Badrinath and Kartar Singh Bhadana for Manglaur. In Madhya Pradesh, Kamlesh Shah will contest from Amarwara, a seat declared vacant after his resignation from Congress to join BJP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also announced by-elections for 13 Assembly constituencies across Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh. Notable seats include Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala (West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Jalandhar West (Punjab), and Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh). According to the ECI, the notification for these elections will be issued on June 14, with the last date for filing nominations on June 21. Polling will be held on July 10, and the counting of votes is scheduled for July 13.