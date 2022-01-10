Assembly Election 2022: Here's the full schedule of Goa election polls
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. Here are the complete schedule of elections. And here's the full list of election schedules in Goa.
Goa Assembly Election Dates:
The voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa.
Issue of notification - January 21
Last date of nomination - January 28
Date of scrutiny - January 29
Last date of withdrawal - January 31
Date of polling - February 14
Goa election result date
The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.