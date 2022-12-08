Assembly Election 2022 Result: BJP`s Kantilal leads with over 10,000 votes in Morbi

Morbi is one of the 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat. The Morbi constituency in Kachchh district went to polls in the first phase of Gujarat elections on December 1. Counting of votes will begin from 8 AM on December 8. The electoral contest in the constituency is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the 2022 Gujarat elections, Congress has nominated Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel and Pankaj Ransariya is contesting as Aam Aadmi Party candidate.

After the Morbi tragedy, which claimed the lives of 135 people, the BJP has dropped sitting MLA Brijesh Merja, a cabinet minister, and instead gave a ticket to five-time MLA Kantilal Amrutiya. BJP takes big lead from Morbi seat. Kantilal Amrutiya of the BJP is up against Congress Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel and Pankaj Ransariya from AAP. Amrutiya is a five-time MLA. He grabbed headlines after video showed him jumping into the Macchcchu river to save people during the Morbi bridge tragedy