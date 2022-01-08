Assembly Election 2022:Election in five states in 7 phases, results on March 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Saturday announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. While UP will go to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote in a single phase on February 14. Manipur, on the other hand, will vote in two phases on Feb 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will be held on March 10, the poll body added.Elections will be held for 403 assembly seats in UP, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa, said Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.



