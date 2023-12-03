Assembly Election 2023: BJP's Vasundhara Raje wins Jhalrapatan assembly seat

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vasundhara Raje won the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.According to the Election Commission's website, Raje won the Jhalrapatan seat by a margin of 53,193 votes. The BJP leader has secured a total of 1,38,831 votes.The counting of the votes for the Rajasthan assembly polls, which saw a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, began at 8 am today.

The BJP is currently leading in the state with the Congress in second place. The elections in the desert state were held in a single phase on November 25. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, leading the Congress, is optimistic that the party will defy the long-standing anti-incumbency trend of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot holds introspection meeting with top Congress leaders in Jaipur, press conference expected soon. Ashok Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura constituency and his former deputy Sachin Pilot is leading in the Tonk assembly, leaving BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta behind.Rajasthan has seen a trend of rotating governments every five years - a phenomenon since 1993. In this case, the Congress party is striving to retain power against a resurgent BJP.