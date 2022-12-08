Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP crosses majority mark in early trends

As per the initial trends, the ruling BJP has maintained a healthy lead in the Gujarat Assembly polls. Congress appears to be a distant second. The counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls began today at 37 counting centres amid tight security and in the presence of Election Commission of India-appointed observers across the state.



The Commission has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process. The entire counting process is being videotaped. Altogether 182 counting observers and as many election officials are on duty at the counting centres, and each counting table has a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant. The state Assembly polls were held in two phases, with polling for the first phase in 89 seats held on December 1, and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5.