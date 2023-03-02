Assembly Election Result: BJP crosses halfway mark in Tripura, Nagaland

Three hours since counting began, and the BJP and its allies continue to maintain a lead in Tripura and Nagaland, where they are ahead in 33 and 34 seats respectively. Meanwhile, in Meghalaya the NPP has managed to widen its lead. At present, it is ahead in 21 seats, followed by the UDP in 8, according to NDTV.

BJP is tipped to retain Tripura, return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and marginally improve its tally in Meghalaya, while the Congress, which once dominated the Northeast, is headed for a wipeout in all three states. As per the latest trends from Meghalaya elections, NPP is emerging as the largest party in the state with its candidates leading in 19 seats. The speculation market is red-hot as political pundits predict former allies BJP and NPP might join hands yet again. A meeting took place between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma recently, which further fueled the rumours that an alliance between BJP and NPP was on the horizon in Meghalaya.