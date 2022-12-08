Assembly Election Result: BJP inches close to massive win in Gujarat, Congress set for its worst election show

As per the EC, BJP is now leading on 149 seats in Gujarat and Congress on 20 seats so far as counting continues. The saffron party's vote share soared to 53.62%.Despite a high-octane campaigning, AAP is leading in just 7 seats. Meanwhile, it appears to be a close fight in Himachal Pradesh where both BJP and Congress are locked in a see-saw battlle since the counting began.

The total number of assembly seats are 182 in Gujarat and 68 in Himachal Pradesh. Exit polls had predicted a huge win for BJP in Gujarat assembly elections while a close contest between BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh. A win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 would boost PM Modi-led BJP’s bid for a consecutive third term at the Centre in 2024. The Congress has been battling factionalism and lack of direction since the death of Ahmed Patel -- its pointsman in the state -- in 2020. The party had carried out a low-key campaign, for which Rahul Gandhi spared a day from his Bharat Jodo Yatra.While the BJP score appeared to bear out speculation that AAP's entry had acted as a catalyst, cutting into Congress votes, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya rubbished the possibility.