Assembly Election Results 2022: When and Where to watch

As the assembly elections of five state has been concluded, the counting of the votes is going to held tomorrow on 10th March. Tomorrow the results will be out and everyone would know who is going to form their government in the particular state.

The elections was held in five state i.e, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab. In all the state the political parties and leaders had did their best to attract the voters. Some me strange promises, some did all out campaigning while some assured their win before the results. However now it will be really interesting to see who grab the seats in these five states.

Towatchfullupdatesoffivestatesassemblyresults, linkonthislinkbelow

https://www.lokmattimes.com/

Meanwhile, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the main contenders are Samajwadi Party and BJP, In Punjab the main contenders are Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, In Uttarakhand the powerful parties seem to be BJP and Congress, In Goa BJP or Aam Aadmi Party could grab the seats, and in Manipur the BJP and Congress are likely to win.

Tomorrow the elections results are likely to out till 12 pm. After which the winning seats will form the government in the respective states.