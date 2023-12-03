Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP begins celebrations in Rajasthan as Congress set lose throne

Counting is currently underway for the 200 seats in Rajasthan and with initial poll trends indicating an edge to the BJP in Rajasthan, celebrations broke out at the party office here on Sunday.Groups of women workers at the party office also raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “BJP is going to get a thumping victory and will form the government," a party worker said. According to the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 100 out of 199 seats while the Congress is leading in 78 seats. Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jalore area constitutes - Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats.

#WATCH | Rajasthan BJP cadre celebrate party's lead in state elections, in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/WzqB4lVrZe — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

The tenure of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 14 January 2024.The previous assembly elections were held in December 2018. After the election, Indian National Congress formed the state government, with Ashok Gehlot becoming Chief Minister. Meanwhile, As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) edges towards victory in Rajasthan in the early trends, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “BJP will win with a huge majority in Rajasthan.”“Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai. In MP, the BJP will form govt with a 2/3 majority. In Chhattisgarh, the party will form the govt,” he added.As per the Election Commission of India latest trends, BJP is leading to majority mark in the state. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatan. Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan is leading from Sardarpura constituency. Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won this seat since 1998.