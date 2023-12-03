Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP crosses the halfway mark in Chhattisgarh with 50 seats

In a major setback for Congress, the Bhartiya Janta Party has taken a significant lead over Congress crossing the halfway mark. As per the early trends Modi govt's party is leading by 50 seats with Congress struggling with 38 seats. . The Hamar Raj Party that represents tribal communities and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have also managed to secure one seat each, as per the Election Commission. The polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections was held in two phases on 7 November and 17 November with candidates from Congress, BJP, BSP, and others in the fray. The Exit Polls released by various agencies on Thursday point towards a close fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP, with a clear edge to Congress.

After ruling for 15 years, the BJP came crashing down in Chhattisgarh with just 15 seats in 2018. Raman Singh, the former chief minister and BJP leader couldn't play his role well as an opposition leader as the party kept losing bypoll after bypoll in the state. Hailing PM Modi, former CM Raman Singh saids that people have faith in the prime minister's ‘guarantees.’ “People know that their (Congress') guarantees are fake, they know that Bhupesh Baghel didn't fulfill his promises, and that's why they believe in PM Modi's guarantee,” says Singh as ECI trends show BJP leading over the ruling Congress. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024.[4] The previous assembly elections were held in November 2018. After the election, Indian National Congress formed the state government, with Bhupesh Baghel becoming Chief Minister.