Assembly Election Results 2023: Celebrations begin at Congress headquarters in Delhi

Celebrations erupted at the Congress headquarter in Delhi, as the counting of votes for the four states - Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, began at 8 am on Sunday. While the official results are expected later in the evening, celebrations have already kicked off outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Videos shared by news agency ANI captured the festive atmosphere, featuring music, dance, and the preparation of laddos.

#WATCH | Meals being prepared at the BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of the counting of votes. All arrangements made at the HQ for monitoring the counting of votes. pic.twitter.com/5o1vg6RHFR — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | Music, dance and celebrations outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi, ahead of the counting of votes for the four-state elections. pic.twitter.com/ex9OmkBwFQ — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

The outcomes of these elections carry substantial implications for the political landscape of the country, signifying a potentially pivotal shift in the fortunes of various regional leaders, particularly for the BJP, who have been central figures in the politics of their respective states for decades. For the BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, these elections pose considerable challenges. His reliance on the success of the government's welfare programs becomes crucial in fending off competition from the Congress and navigating internal factions within his party that seek to replace him as the state leader. The significance of these elections extends beyond state boundaries, as they have the potential to shape the broader landscape of Indian politics.