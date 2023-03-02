Assembly Election Results 2023: PM Modi thanks people of Nagaland for NDPP-BJP alliance's win

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been able retain power in Tripura by a thumping margin. Thanking the people of Tripura, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "This is a vote for progress and stability. BJP will continue to boost the state's growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots".The Bharatiya Janata Party has won in 30 assembly seats, taking the alliance tally to 31, majority mark in 60-member strong assembly. BJP is still leading in two seats which could take the overall tally to 33.



The BJP and its allies are all set to retain power in both Tripura and Nagaland, according to latest trends based on the election results. Meanwhile, Meghalaya appears to be headed towards a hung assembly with the Conrad Sangma-led NPP emerging as the single-largest party.If the trends hold, the BJP will retain its iron grip in the northeastern region with governments in as many as 7 out of 8 states. Meanwhile, the Congress, which once held a formidable position in the northeast, failed to make a mark in all the three states this year.The biggest setback for Congress was in the multi-cornered contest in Meghalaya. While the party was the single-largest in 2018, this year it saw its seat share fall to single digits.

