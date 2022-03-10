Assembly Elections 2022: BJP crosses half-way mark in UP, AAP in Punjab

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Punjab's Dhuri seat by a margin of 4,387 votes on Thursday, according to early poll trends. Mann is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy. BJP has crosses half-way mark in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, as per early trends, leading on 207 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which got off to a slow start in Punjab, has gained an edge over the Congress, which installed Charanjit Singh Channi as the state’s first Dalit chief minister four months before the elections. The AAP is leading on 18 seats in contrast to the Congress, which is ahead on 6 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal-led alliance and the BJP-led coalition is ahead on 7 and 3 seats, respectively. Most of the exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, an edge in Uttarakhand, and a close contest in Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could make a huge leap in Punjab as exit polls have suggested a massive victory, with one pollster predicting up to 111 for Arvind Kejriwal’s party in 117-member assembly.

