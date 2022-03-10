Assembly Elections 2022: CM N Biren Singh wins from Heingang seat by 18,000 votes

Manipur's incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh of the BJP won from the Heingang seat against Congress rival P Sharatchandra by nearly 18,000 votes. According to last updated data from the Election Commission's website, the ruling BJP that contested solo in the northeastern state in leading in 21 seats, while the Congress is ahead in three seats.

Earlier in the day, Biren Singh offered prayers for the future of the state and its development. "I have prayed to God, that the coming five years would be tantamount to the last 5 years with peace and development and that BJP forms government with full majority," the Manipur CM told reporters. Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, officials said. Election was held in the state in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

