Assembly Elections 2022: EC holds meeting with election observers on Friday

The Election Commission of India is conducting a meeting on Friday with the aim to hold free and fair elections in the five states. This is the first briefing of the commission to the senior officers, who have been deployed in the forthcoming elections. General, Police, and Expenditure will also attend the meeting, with around 900 officers in this category designated as 'poll observers'. The election commission will discuss core issues of the electioneering process.



According to sources the EC also asked the forces to implement the Covid-19 protocol strictly during the election process.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.



