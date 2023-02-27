Assembly Elections 2023: 44.73% voter turnout in Meghalaya till 1 pm; 57.06% in Nagaland

The percentage of voter turnout in the Nagaland Assembly Elections was recorded 57.06 per cent till 1 pm this afternoon, while it was 44.73 per cent for Meghalaya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also encouraged the voters, particularly the young & first time voters – in both the states to come out and vote in record numbers. In Nagaland, over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting 59 out of a total of 60 seats.

Meghalaya, meanwhile, is witnessing polling in 59 of 60 Assembly seats, where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates. Polling will be held till 4 pm, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.More than 2,160,000 people are eligible to cast their vote. A total of 3,419 polling booths were set up. As many as 640 polling booths have been categorised as “vulnerable” and 323 as “critical”. A total of 369 candidates, including 36 women candidates, are in the fray.The voting for assembly by-elections on a seat in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand each are also being held on Monday.