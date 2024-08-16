Assembly Elections 2024 Date: Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule at 3 PM Today

After Lok Sabha elections, now political parties are gearing up for Assembly elections. As per the PTI report Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for Assembly Elections 2024 today at 3 pm during a press conference. The poll body is also likely to announce the election schedule for Maharashtra, Haryana and for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement will detail the dates for various stages of the electoral process, including the filing of nominations, polling days, and the declaration of results. The terms of the legislative assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra are set to conclude on November 3 and November 26, respectively. Additionally, the Election Commission aims to conduct assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, adhering to the deadline established by the Supreme Court.

Recently, the Election Commission has conducted visits to Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to assess poll preparedness, while a visit to Maharashtra has not yet taken place.