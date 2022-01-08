Assembly Polls: Election Commission announces dates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 8, 2022 03:50 PM2022-01-08T15:50:11+5:302022-01-08T15:50:51+5:30
In his press briefing, CEC Chandra said that terms of assemblies in five poll-bound states will end as follows ...
In his press briefing, CEC Chandra said that terms of assemblies in five poll-bound states will end as follows
Goa: March 15, 2022
Manipur: March 19, 2022
Uttarakhand: March 23, 2022
Punjab: March 23, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: May 14, 2022Open in app