Assembly Polls: Election Commission announces dates

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 8, 2022 03:50 PM2022-01-08T15:50:11+5:302022-01-08T15:50:51+5:30

In his press briefing, CEC Chandra said that terms of assemblies in five poll-bound states will end as follows ...

Assembly Polls: Election Commission announces dates | Assembly Polls: Election Commission announces dates

Assembly Polls: Election Commission announces dates

Next

In his press briefing, CEC Chandra said that terms of assemblies in five poll-bound states will end as follows

Goa: March 15, 2022

Manipur: March 19, 2022

Uttarakhand: March 23, 2022

Punjab: March 23, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: May 14, 2022

Open in app
Tags :Election Commission