Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for March 14-20

Aries

This week is going to be a very busy one for you. You are likely to be occupied with home chores, so plan your time appropriately. Home improvement projects may be in the works. In the middle of the week, you'll find yourself pulled more and more to your professional life than usual. You'll be at the height of your creativity and be able to come up with novel solutions to old issues. Consultants stand to gain significantly from this development. Your financial well-being is assured. Getting a financing for a new home purchase is easier this week. It's possible for singles to meet compatible partner. Expectant couples may be given the gift of a baby.

Tip of the week: Look at innovative solutions

Taurus

This week, you'll be able to fix all of your difficulties using your intellect. You'll be able to make rapid judgments and stay focused, which will help you grow financial assets. Your financial situation will improve as a result of an increase in income. You'll broaden your social circle, which will aid in the expansion of your company. Disputes between you and your younger siblings will be resolved, resulting in better interpersonal ties. It's possible that you'll take a brief trip early in the week. Those who work for the government might expect to be relocated. There is a risk of a dispute between you and your spouse because of a long-standing issue.

Tip of the week: Trust your judgement

Gemini

Your view on life will have a revitalised sense of positivity. Your confidence in God will now begin to bear fruit, as you will be in a far better frame of mind to deal with unanticipated circumstances. Your bank account is expected to receive some pending payments, which will boost your financial situation. You can plan and execute a job change with efficiency. You might sign new paperwork related to your employment or business. There might be a change in residence or the acquisition of a new property or vehicle. Your relationship with your partner may be strained, and you should avoid becoming excessively possessive.

Tip of the week: Have faith in God

Cancer

These are trying times for you, and this week will put your patience to the ultimate test. Self-introspection will go a long way toward ensuring the successful completion of your scheduled duties. Your family will act as a source of strength for you, ensuring that you maintain a cheerful disposition. Business owners are encouraged to exercise caution when making new decisions, as there is a possibility of being involved in litigation, which may be emotionally and financially draining. Those experiencing marital difficulties may pursue legal action. Your children may experience health problems. Students may perform well on competitive tests.

Tip of the week: Introspect to get answers

Leo

This week, you may need to exercise additional caution with your health. This may have an effect on your professional life, since unfinished tasks will accumulate. Additionally, you are urged to avoid making any financial decisions. Your inner voice and the blessings of elders will assist you in weathering this storm. By the middle of the week, you will have made a strong return and will have completed all outstanding tasks on time. Stalled initiatives can be resurrected, allowing you to meet your objectives. For those who are single, this might be the beginning of a new chapter in their romantic lives.

Tip of the week: Avoid financial decisions

Virgo

Your life is generally amicable, and this week will be no exception. You will continue to develop skills that will benefit your career. You will be protected from harm and all duties will be performed on time. Seniors will appreciate you, which will help your job opportunities. You can also seek new possibilities, as you will be rewarded in the near future. Your financial situation will stay stable, and you will earn from wise stock market investments. It is likely that you will be able to expand your family. Children will always be a delight. Yoga and meditation are recommended to soothe your stress and maintain your health.

Tip of the week: Explore new job prospects

Libra

This week will be jam-packed with opportunity. You may receive good news at work. It may be a new job offer or a coveted abroad assignment. In any case, it will benefit your career. Your financial situation will improve. If you're thinking about selling an old house, now could be the time. Stock investments will pay off. An extra expense due to family concerns might occur near the conclusion of the week. The health will stay good, but chest and gastrointestinal issues must be addressed. Your family life may be disrupted owing to an ageing relative's health concerns. You may also have a disagreement with your spouse that requires subtlety and tolerance.

Tip of the week: Be tolerant

Scorpio

This week you may need to reassess your financial preparation. There may be times when you need to arrange finances quickly, causing worry and anxiety. While income will be high, unexpected expenses may limit savings. Early in the week, there may be a work-related travel. Towards the middle of the week, fresh professional prospects may be discussed. Domestic duties will keep you busy, and family time will lift your spirits. Businessmen may see fresh investments in new possibilities that pay off in the long term. Your relationship with your spouse will remain friendly, but small health issues involving your partner may cause concern.

Tip of the week: Prepare for the future

Sagittarius

Things may not go as planned this week, causing some uncertainty. Plans for meetings or trips may need to be changed. But by midweek, everything will be in order. There may be a new collaboration or investment that can propel your firm. Your financial situation will progressively improve, and you may expect regular funding in the near future. Stock market investment will pay off. Gold and silver investments will pay off. You may feel distant from your partner. Your kids will excel academically. There may be minor health difficulties early in the week relating to throat and chest, but they will subside later.

Tip of the week: Stay cheerful and motivated

Capricorn

In the early part of the week, a new professional prospect will knock on your door. New business opportunities may arise as a result of collaborations or concepts. In the workplace, you will receive assistance from your superiors, who will assist you in completing duties efficiently. You are encouraged to use caution in dealing with money concerns to avoid theft or deception. If unmarried, a positive development on the marriage front may occur. If you are married, your partner will be agreeable and supportive of your choices. Those seeking to relocate to a new nation will be notified positively. You could schedule a little getaway with your loved ones.

Tip of the week: Plan a short trip

Aquarius

Take it easy this week since things may not go your way. Your career may be obstructed. If your company suffers unanticipated losses, you may need to borrow money to recover. Avoid new alliances since now is not a good time to form new ones. Unforeseen circumstances may cause unexpected increases in workload. Litigation may raise your costs. Early in the week, you may have to travel significant distance for work. Your health will persist. You will still be prone to small injuries. Avoid making big decisions this week. Nonetheless, pleasant developments in your romantic life may keep you upbeat.

Tip of the week: Don't form new alliances

Pisces

You will have a productive week. You will stay motivated and joyful. In addition to a steady employment, you may be offered extra duties that broaden your impact. Job seekers will start seeing results. Now is a wonderful moment to enrol in an online course to improve your professional skills. Your older siblings may help you financially. Your hard work will pay off in the form of profits. Your family will be supportive and you may even host a social event at home. Lovebirds will benefit from this period as their relationship will get more meaning. You should focus on your marriage to avoid future tension. You will be healthy, barring minor stomach and skin concerns.

Tip of the week: Join a new course

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

