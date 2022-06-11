At 2,922, Maharashtra sees marginal dip in COVID-19 cases; one fatality

Maharashtra on Saturday saw a marginal dip in COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 2,922 fresh infections, 159 less than the previous day, and one fatality due to the infection, the state health department said.

Of the fresh cases, Mumbai reported 1,745 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new Coronavirus infections and zero deaths.

With this data, the total number of active cases scaled up to 14,858 in the state. Also, with one fatality, the overall death toll in the state moved up to 1,47,868.

As many as 1,392 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,44,905. The recovery rate in the state is 97.94 per cent whereas the case fatality rate in the state is 1.86 per cent.

Expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on June 3 said the use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the spike continues.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said, "The use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the number of Coronavirus cases continues to grow."

"If COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, the state government will take a decision to make masks mandatory. The Government is keeping an eye. Discussions have been held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state," Ajit Pawar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that the state government has withdrawn the liquor home delivery facility, as COVID-19 cases have reduced.

( With inputs from ANI )

