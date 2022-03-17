At 35 degrees, Jammu records season's highest temperature

Srinagar, March 17 At 35 degrees Celsius, Jammu city recorded the season's highest temperature, a Met Department official said on Thursday.

"Jammu recorded 35 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature yesterday (Wednesday). This is 9 degrees above normal," the official said.

According to the official, the weather is likely to remain dry and sunny during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was 7.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg 4.8.

Drass town of Ladakh recorded minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, Leh 1.0 and Kargil minus 3.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu registered 16.9, Katra 20, Batote 14.6, Banihal 14.4 and Bhaderwah 9.4 as the minimum temperature.

