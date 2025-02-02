At Delhi poll rally, PM Modi promises 'Vikas ka naya Basant' for residents

New Delhi, Feb 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Delhi is set to witness a "Vikas ka Naya Basant" (New spring of development) after the upcoming Assembly elections, comparing it to the seasonal change brought by Basant Panchami.

Addressing a massive public gathering in Delhi's R.K. Puram, PM Modi extended his greetings the the people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

Calling R.K. Puram a true representation of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," he highlighted how people from various parts of the country live together in the area, many of whom are government employees.

“With Basant Panchami, the weather starts changing. Similarly, on February 5, Delhi will experience a 'Vikas ka Naya Basant.' This time, the BJP government is set to be formed in Delhi. The entire city is saying, 'Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar'!" PM Modi said, as the crowd chanted his name.

Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), PM Modi accused it of ruining Delhi over the last 11 years.

"The AAPda party has wasted precious time for Delhi. I appeal to every family to give us a chance to serve. I guarantee that I will do everything possible to resolve your problems. Whether poor or middle class, the double-engine government will work to make every family's life happy. We need a government that serves, not one that constantly makes excuses," he said.

Taking aim at AAP's leadership, he added, "You have already given a strong government to the country. Now, not even by mistake should the AAP-da government, which has destroyed Delhi, return to power."

PM Modi also mocked AAP's election symbol, saying, "Even before the elections, the broom (Jhaadu) is falling apart. Their leaders are quitting because they see the public's anger on the ground. AAPda is so shaken that they are making false announcements every hour."

Amid loud sloganeering of "Jhoot Nahi Sahenge", PM Modi contrasted BJP's governance with AAP's.

"On one side, you have the false promises of AAPda, and on the other, Modi's guarantee. Modi's guarantee means 100 per cent fulfilment. Whatever I promise, I deliver," he asserted.

He cited the recent Union Budget as proof of his government's commitment to the people. "The four pillars of a Viksit Bharat -- Gareeb, Kisaan, Naujawan, and Naari Shakti -- are at the centre of this budget. Over the years, we have provided free food, healthcare, and permanent housing to the poor."

Speaking about India's economic growth, PM Modi said, "India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy. This means people’s incomes are increasing. In the past, this money would have been lost in scams, but today, an honest BJP government is using it for the welfare of citizens."

He highlighted that under the budget, manufacturing of essential goods like clothes, shoes, TVs, and mobile phones will become cheaper, boosting 'Make in India.'

"Our middle class plays a crucial role in development, and BJP is the only party that truly respects them. This budget is being called the most middle-class-friendly budget ever," he stated.

Elaborating on tax reforms, he recalled the burdens of past governments, "Earlier, just hearing about an upcoming budget would make the middle class anxious for five days, and after the budget, they couldn’t sleep for a whole year. But this time, the budget has filled every Indian family with happiness. Now, earnings up to Rs 12 lakh per year are tax-free, saving thousands for the middle class."

Comparing today's tax policies to past Congress governments, he said, "During Nehru's time, if you earned Rs 12 lakh annually, one-fourth of your salary was taken as tax. During Indira Gandhi’s rule, you would be shocked to know that nearly Rs 10 lakh out of Rs 12 lakh went into taxes. This was their reality."

He further announced that income between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 24 lakh will now be taxed at significantly lower rates, saving Rs 1.1 lakh per year for those in that bracket.

Addressing the senior citizens, he promised additional benefits. "Millions of elderly citizens will gain from this budget. Retired government employees will see reduced taxes and increased pensions. Once BJP forms the government in Delhi, we will introduce a pension of Rs 2,500 for senior citizens and provide free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh."

During the rally, PM Modi also had a heartwarming interaction with a young girl in the crowd who had drawn a sketch for him. Promising to write her a letter, he shared the moment with the audience, adding an emotional touch to his campaign.

